AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation

AT&T is providing advanced technology solutions for more than 1,100 branches of Citizens Bank, one of the largest retail banks in the U.S.

AT&T is working with Cineplex Digital Media to develop, install and operate a digital signage network for Citizens Bank, creating an immersive digital retail experience for the bank’s customers. Branches will have screens with custom content, featuring topics like planning for retirement or managing student loans, as well as community-based activities. The screens will also provide local weather, news, sports, entertainment and stock indices.

first phase of the digital signage migration is complete, with 1,047 single and dual-screen locations now running the new Cineplex media players. Plans are already underway to roll-out the new technology to the remaining bank branches in 2018.

AT&T is overseeing the project, analyzing the banks’ network architecture needs, managing service support associated with the design and producing required documentation. Citizens Bank also utilizes AT&T security, application solutions, voice, data and mobility services.

“We’ve provided technology solutions to Citizens Bank for almost two decades,” said Tony Leggio, vice president of Global Business Industry Solutions. “Our world-class technology coupled with Citizens Bank’s outstanding products and services create a winning customer experience.”