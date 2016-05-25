Astro Spatial Audio to Showcase its 3D Spatial Audio System

The What: At InfoComm 2016, Astro Spatial Audio will feature the SARA audio rendering engine—an immersive 3D audio tool for live and entertainment venues.

The What Else: The compact Astro Spatial Audio System facilitates directional production of sounds and acoustic environments without the audience being restricted to preferred seats. The system encompasses object-based audio technology, developed by Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology (IDMT), for the generation of the spatial audio experience.

Productions can be scaled up or down to different rooms or loudspeaker configurations—free of audible artifacts such as phasing or comb filtering. This is accomplished via an intuitive user interface, an extended sweet spot, and several features for real-time movement and positioning of sound objects. The system includes a unique object-based interactive acoustic room simulation tool so the effect can be adapted to specific requirements such as speech intelligibility or concert acoustics.

Notable system attributes include integration with commercially available DAWs such as Avid Pro Tools, support for Dante audio networking, and an HTML5-based GUI that is optimized for use with OS X, PC, or Android devices.