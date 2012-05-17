SpinetiX Fusion Digital Signage Software

SpinetiX will demonstrate a variety of new configurations of its digital signage hardware and software products at InfoComm 2012, booth number N2051.

This year SpinetiX will reveal some of the latest features of its Fusion software. Fusion uses customizable skins, templates and widgets that enable anyone to display real time information from commonly used sources like Twitter, Facebook, Google calendar, Outlook, Excel, news and RSS feeds. Fusion comes embedded in each player so there’s no complex installation or recurring fees. And because it’s browser-based, you can upload, schedule and manage content whenever you want.