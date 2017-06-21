ASG Hires Tom Menrath to Strengthen Audio Solutions

Data, video, and audio integration firm Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has hired audio industry veteran Tom Menrath. Based in Emeryville, CA, Menrath will work to strengthen the audio aspects of the company’s video-centric projects, as well as provide key account support.

Tom Menrath

Menrath most recently served as managing director of Cutting Edge Audio & Video Group, after almost five years with Vintage King Audio as director of strategic development. Previously, he spent almost seven years as director of business development for Guitar Center, and has also worked with Sweetwater Sound, Audio Agent LLC, and Monster Cable.

“Audio is not only a priority for any video system, we want our customers to know that we are just as serious about audio facilities as we are about video and data,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “ASG at its founding was a professional audio and video company, and we have continued our audio practice as we have grown. Tom will help enhance our audio solutions.”