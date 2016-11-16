Arlington Wins Excellence in Marketing and Communications Award

Arlington received the Award for “Excellence in Marketing and Communications” for AA (medium sized) suppliers at the recently concluded IMARK Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, AZ.

Arlington was also nominated for awards in two other categories, besides the one they won: the “Excellence in Product Management and Performance” award and “Supplier of the Year.”

Arlington was recognized as the IMARK Supplier of the Year winner last year, as well as several times prior.

Winning an IMARK award is the result of voting by IMARK member distributors.