AptoVision’s BlueRiver Technology Reaches Adoption Milestone

AptoVision has reached a milestone in market adoption with more than 25 manufacturers now incorporating its BlueRiver NT and BlueRiver NT+ AV-over-IP chipsets into more than 35 AV signal distribution products. The latest companies to feature AptoVision-based designs are HDCVT Technology Co. and Tonlyware Technology Co. from China; Meiko from Japan; Ophit Co. from Korea; and Arista Corporation and Zigen from the U.S.

“A growing list of customers around the world are capitalizing on the paradigm shift enabled by our BlueRiver technology, the most widely adopted chipset for uncompressed 4K AV over IP,” said Justin Kennington, strategic and technical marketing director at AptoVision. “These manufacturers are leveraging the IT industry’s multi-billion-dollar investment in ethernet hardware while applying unique capabilities to endpoints and bringing a whole new level of creativity and innovation focused on advanced AV management software. End users benefit from increased flexibility, with applications more tailored to their particular needs and the opportunity to reduce both CAPEX and OPEX.”