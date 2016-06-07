AptoVision Presents 4K Streaming Codec Shootout at InfoComm 2016

At InfoComm 2016, AptoVision will feature an interactive, head-to-head demonstration of several widely-adopted codecs for AV-over-Ethernet applications, including the company’s BlueRiver NT+ technology.

Pro AV system integrators, designers, consultants and users will have the opportunity to compare video quality, latency, and bandwidth requirements for AV signal distribution and get all their questions answered by AptoVision’s engineering staff. Topics could include H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, MJPEG, VC-2, DSC and inter-frame vs. intra-frame encoding.

“We put together this demonstration to overcome common misconceptions about AV-over-IP including the impact of compression on video quality and the effect of latency on usability,” said Justin Kennington, AptoVision’s director of strategic and technical marketing. “Visitors to our booth will be pleased to discover they don’t need to make compromises. They can have zero latency and flawless image quality on a standardized, easily manageable, low-cost Ethernet infrastructure.”