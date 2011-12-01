Crestron Names Summum Bonum Award Winner

Rockleigh, NJ--Crestron Electronics has awarded Professor, Dr. Victor Alvarado of the University of Texas-Pan American's Educational Psychology Department with the Summum Bonum Award for Excellence in Teaching during a special award ceremony at UTPA.
- Dr. Victor Alvarado of the University of Texas-Pan American's Educational Psychology Department receives the Summum Bonum Award for Excellence in Teaching.
- Crestron director of global campaigns, Jeffrey Singer, presented Dr. Alvarado with a commemorative plaque and cash prize during the blue ribbon event, recognizing Alvarado for his long-term commitment to his students and education. The ceremony was attended by more than 100 faculty, staff, students, friends and family members.
- For nearly thirty years, Dr. Alvarado has consistently demonstrated a passion and dedication to technology in the classroom, re-inventing himself each semester, trying to improve the delivery of instruction and the learning outcomes of the students, while keeping up with the technological innovations evolving on a regular basis. Dr. Alvarado has had the merit of spearheading the education of the pioneer teachers who adopted technology in education at a time when they were a novelty.
- Latin for "highest good," Summum Bonum is an expression used in philosophy to describe the supreme good in which we should all strive for - to provide the greatest happiness for the greatest number. The Summum Bonum Award for Excellence in Teaching, awarded each year to deserving teachers, recognizes the crucial role that mentoring plays in the academic and personal development of students.
- "We applaud Dr. Alvarado for his contributions to UTPA's Education Department and his students," said Crestron executive vice president and Summum Bonum Award Committee Chairman, Randy Klein. "We commend him for implementing technology into the classroom when it wasn't popular. His perseverance and passion has helped develop some of the best instructors and counselors in the field."
- Dr. Alvarado is currently a Professor in UTPA's Educational Psychology Department. His fields of expertise include educational leadership, counselor educator, individual and marriage counseling, conflict resolution and divorce mediation, human behavior and organizations, group dynamics, and interpersonal relationships.
- Dr. Alvarado has held several positions throughout his career including Department of Educational Psychology Chair and director of Neuroscience Education Center's NASA Projects NAG9-552, studying brain activity in children during computer simulation activities and NAG9-761, observing the performance deterioration of individuals under stress. He is a member of the International Association of Marriage and Family Counselors, American Counselor Association, Texas Counselor Association, Certified Divorce and Conflict Resolution Mediator (Basic and Advanced Levels) and Diplomate, American Board of Medical Psychotherapy. Dr. Alvarado is the author or co-author of more than 10 journal articles and four books.