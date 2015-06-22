APG Displays Showcases Array of Videowall Solutions from InfoComm in Orlando, Toronto

Underscoring its commitment to providing AV professionals with the most innovative solutions available, APG Displays showcased several new displays side-by-side at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, Fla.

“APG Displays is committed to providing AV industry professionals with the most stunning and effective videowall solutions on the market,” said David Weatherhead, President at APG Displays. “To give attendees an immersive experience, our booth was the only place at InfoComm where they could directly compare the latest small pixel-pitch direct view LED, LCD and LPD videowalls and ultra-large LCD displays.”



APG Displays prominently featured Leyard’s 12-foot wide full HD LED videowall with a high pixel-pitch resolution of 1.9mm. “Leyard’s 1.9mm videowall is designed with a stunning resolution to maximize audience engagement,” said Weatherhead.



APG Displays also showcased a 16-foot wide Prysm 190” LPD Cascade Touchscreen Videowall that demonstrates the latest collaboration technology, Orion’s new 98-inch LCD screen with 4k UHD resolution, and NEC’s 55” LCD videowall range demonstrating 4k loop-though playback. The booth also displayed Green Hippo’s AViary range of video players and processors featuring the Par4keet 4k media player.



“We strive to provide an interactive, in-person experience for anyone interested in renting or purchasing a videowall,” said Weatherhead. “After InfoComm, all displays will be available for viewing at the APG Displays Assessment Centers in Orlando and Toronto.”



This past year, APG Displays has experienced record-breaking growth. The company recently opened a large office in Orlando, dramatically increasing the size of their videowall rental fleet. APG also signed a North American distribution agreement with Green Hippo for its new AViary Video Processor Range.