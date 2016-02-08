Apantac Launches Seamless Switches for Conference Rooms & Live Presentations

The What: Apantac is launching two Seamless Matrices at ISE 2016, stand 10-S114. The first new product is an HDMI 4x4 Clean Matrix Switch with HDBaseT outputs. The second new product is an HDMI 16x8 Clean Matrix Switch with HDBaseT outputs.

The What Else: Both solutions are designed for switching video and audio between sources with different resolutions without any visible or audible disturbance. The HDMI outputs feature HDBaseT with built in extenders over a CATx cable.

Apantac’s new Seamless Matrix Switches are ideal for classrooms and educational applications, conference room applications and live presentations where HDMI clean / seamless switching is a requirement.

The Bottom Line: The new Seamless Matrix Switches, as well as Apantac’s existing Switches will be shown at ISE 2016 stand 10-S114