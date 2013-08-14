Martin MAC III Quadray Multi-Beam Luminaire

The What: The HARMAN’s Martin Professional MAC III Quadray is a new multi-beam effect offering a new dimension to the lighting designer toolbox. The MAC III Quadray is tour-tested, having been deployed on Paul McCartney’s latest tour ‘Out There!’ with lighting design by Roy Bennett, among others. The MAC III Quadray allows designers to create a variety of looks that would otherwise be difficult to program solely via a lighting console.

The What Else: The MAC III Quadray allows for projection of up to four individually controllable rays of light from a single luminaire, providing new possibilities in static or dynamic mid-air effects. A 1500-watt lamp means the MAC III Quadray delivers enough power for even the biggest stages and venues. It houses the same feature set as Martin’s MAC III AirFX, including a color mixing system, aerial effects and a linear zoom with linked focus.