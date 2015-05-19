Apantac 4x4 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDBaseT

The What: Apantac is launching its new 4x4 HDMI Clean Matrix Switch with HDBaseT at InfoComm 2015, booth 3378. The new Clean/Seamless Matrix Switch is ideal for classrooms, other educational applications, live presentations, and many other applications where HDMI clean/seamless switching is a requirement.The What Else: The CLN-4x4-SW-HDBT HDMI Seamless Switch allows four HDMI devices in various resolutions to be independently switched to four HDMI displays with a fixed resolution up to 230 feet away using HDBaseT technology. Control of the source devices is managed by front panel buttons, IR remote control or RS232 port. Status of the inputs and outputs is displayed on the front panel LED display.



The Bottom Line: The CLN-4x4-SW-HDBT supports output resolutions up to 1920x1080 / 1080P. It is cost-effective, rack-mountable, easy to install, and is compatible with popular control systems.