AOPEN Showcases Interconnected Digital Ecosystem

The What: AOPEN will showcase an "interconnected digital ecosystem", with advanced solutions tailored to meet this demand, at InfoComm 2013 in Orlando, Florida from 12-14 June.

The What Else: AOPEN's solutions include the versatile and easy-to-use OpenSign, digital menu boards, smart retail showcases, and smart retail show windows. It has pioneered a multi-platform approach, with its OpenService initiative welcoming a wide range of different partners to enhance solution offerings.

The Why: "Retailers want the advantages that digital can give them, and they know their customers expect instant information. We've created solutions to meet specific needs, from content and messaging to customer tracking and analytics, which we'll be demonstrating in the QEWs," said AOPEN Marketing Manager Angela Tang.

"These solutions are ideal for resellers wanting to access this fast-growing sector. Retail is the biggest vertical for digital signage, with IMS forecasting U.S. $2 billion in sales by 2015 for hardware alone. Touchscreens are now reliable, cost effective and web-connected, putting them within reach of retailers large and small."