AOPEN Chromebox Commercial on the Market

AOPEN’s commercial grade multi-touch device, the Chromebase Commercial is on the market

The Chromebase Commercial is a solid-state device. The Chromebase Commercial can be mounted in portrait or landscape and is currently available in a 22” format with a 19” format to follow after.

The multi-touch panel has a waterproof toughened glass front and a fanless design. It is also shock and vibration resistant. It uses the Chrome operating system.

The Chromebase Commercial has automatic system updates as well as Zero Touch Point Manageability via the Cloud using Chrome Device Management. For connecting other devices such as POS peripherals and authentication devices (i.e. Biometrics), the Chromebase Commercial has commercial ports. All Commercial Chrome products come with a yearly or perpetual Chrome Device Management license option.