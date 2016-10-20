Anew C.T. Expands Executive Team

Anew Communications Technology, Inc. (Anew C.T.), an independent manufacturer representative firm covering the Western U.S. for InfoComm, CEDIA, and NAMM manufacturers, has appointed Renee Gordon as vice president of operations, and Art Foxall as vice president of sales.

Gordon will have oversight of the tactical operations of the company and be the primary executor of internal policies, HR, and procedures for Anew C.T.

Art Foxall (left) and Renee Gordon

“I am thrilled that Renee has accepted this position,” said Nelson Brugh, president. “She shares our values and our focus on superior customer support, and she is well known to be the champion of our integrators and retail store customers. She has proven to be an extraordinary resource during her decade-long tenure here at the company. This is a natural progression of responsibility for Renee and we know she will exceed all our expectations as usual.”

“I am honored to accept this newly created position and very much look forward to implementing ideas on how to best serve our customers,” Gordon said. “I have always believed that the company that is easiest to do business with in all areas in our markets wins. I look forward to continuing to create the atmosphere that Anew C.T. is the easiest independent rep firm to do business with in our geographic market.”

In his role, Foxall will be responsible for all channel sales for the three vertical markets. He will also continue to develop strategic customer accounts and partner relationships that are foundational for Anew C.T.’s core business objectives.

Foxall brings a broad range of sale and marketing experience to his new position, including executive sales and business development roles with manufacturing and marketing firms. Previously, he held the position of sales director and regional sales director for Anew C.T.

“We are very excited about Art’s plans for our channel sales strategies to support our world-class sales directors,” said Nelson Brugh president of Anew C.T. “Art has been instrumental in our strong sales growth in the channel over the past years and has a proven history building strategic relationships with manufacturers and the integrator channel. He is a multitalented executive professional capable of building on our 17-year history of building channels for our client-manufacturers.”

“Having been in the business development sales activities since joining the company in 2010, I’m ready to continue to provide the support tools for our experienced Anew C.T. sales team in all three vertical markets,” Foxall said. “With our company’s commitment to building the synergistic vertical markets, the ability to expand our client-manufacturers horizontal channel growth is exciting.”