Analog Way Orchestra Remote Controller

Analog Way’s Orchestra is a revamped and improved new Remote Console designed to control a wide selection of Analog Way’s mid-range Mixers/Seamless Switchers.



Originally introduced in 2009, the updated Orchestra Controller allows control of several generations of Analog Way’s switchers, including the Di-VentiX II, Eikos Pulse, as well as the new Midra series such as the Saphyr Pulse, and QuickVu. In total, the Orchestra is compatible with 16 switchers from Analog Way.

Orchestra can manage, independently or simultaneously, several switchers, either as standalone boxes or in combination, including Soft Edge Blending. It controls up to six independent screen configurations in different locations and stores up to 64 presets per screen configuration.

The Console comes with a new design and a Quick Frame button was added to control the Midra series. Orchestra features off-line programming , enabling programming of the console when seamless switchers are not connected. In addition, the Remote Console features the new Snap function, a powerful tool to help quickly position layers.

Its numerous user-friendly, customizable , and configurable presets enable the set-up of the screen configuration, so that they are easily accessible during the presentation. A last-minute modification is easy thanks to the direct input/output selection access.

Also equipped with a USB port, the complete configuration of the event can be saved both internally and externally for future use.