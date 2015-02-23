Analog Way Expands LiveCore Series

Analog Way has added a new powerful multi-screen seamless switcher to its LiveCore series, the Ascender 16. The unit completes the LiveCore line allowing models to display either two, four, or six true seamless layers per output. The new Ascender 16 will be unveiled for the first time on Analog Way’s booth #11-H58, during ISE 2015 from February 10-12, 2015, in Amsterdam.

Analog Way’s new Ascender 16 (Ref. ASC1602) is a powerful Multi-Screen Seamless Switcher based on the LiveCore platform. Ascender 16 features twelve inputs with forty-two source plugs: 6xHDMI, 9xDVI-I, 3xDisplayPort, 12x3G/HD/SD-SDI and 12xUniversal Analog. It can handle any source from composite video, up to 2560x1600, and outputs a variety of formats, including HD-TV and Computer formats up to 2560x1600 and 4K. Ascender 16 is available with full 4K resolution I/O as an optional feature. With this option the device supports 3840x2160 (UHD) and 4096x2160 resolutions (native resolution for DCI-compliant 4K).

Ascender 16 includes an independent Dual-Link output for monitoring purposes, with a Live Source Mosaic layout. The product delivers varied display configurations: Mixer, Hybrid, Hard Edge and Soft Edge configurations. In addition to a native background layer, Ascender 16 can display up to 2 true seamless scaled layers per output. One hundred slots are available to store frames or logos in the device’s non-volatile memory. Layers, including frames and logos, can be controlled individually in time and transition, and can be fully resized. Advanced layer management ensures higher flexibility and safety: when one output is disabled, its layers can be added to another output, resulting in a setup with 8 layers on a single output possible.

Ascender 16 can be controlled via the Web RCS, an intuitive Web-based Remote Control Software specifically designed for the LiveCore series. For more demanding applications, Ascender 16 can be controlled through the Vertige, a powerful Remote Console. To facilitate the ease of integration, Ascender 16 can also be easily controlled throughAMXand Crestron 2 or 3-Seriessystems thanks to a full package of drivers available on www.analogway.com. Additionally Tablet and iOS apps are available on the app stores.