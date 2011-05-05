Analog Way Di-VentiX II at InfoComm

Analog Way will exhibit the Di-VentiX II, a multi-layer mixer scaler seamless switcher with universal analog and digital input/output and full high resolution digital processing.

The Di-VentiX II can display up to 7 layers: 4 Live Sources, 1 Frame, 1 Logo and 1 Mask. Live Layers can be customized.

Di-VentiX II offers numerous Live effects including Keying and Moving PIPs as well as 3 different operation modes: Multi Layer Mixer, Stand alone Embedded Soft Edge Blending and 8 by 2 Seamless Native Matrix. Di-VentiX II is fitted with 8 universal analog inputs including 4 fitted with digital DVI and SDI.

With 100 percent digital processing, Di-VentiX II outputs Digital and Analog Signals in SDI, DVI and VGA (RGBHV) simultaneously with a selection of many formats from HDTV to Computer 2K. Multi-Screen Soft Edge Blending, either horizontally or vertically, can be achieved by linking multiple Di-VentiX II, updated with the Cross Blender II option.