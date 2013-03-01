AMX Introduces New Website and Dealer Resource

AMX is launching its new company website on March 1. The new site will be a new front end to the existing AMX.com Dealer Site that will continue to be available with no changes for day-to-day support of their businesses.





According to the company, this new resource is being developed to assist in the time-consuming task of educating consumers about the benefits that technology automation can offer them and their entire companies to be more productive, more efficient and more able to focus on their best work.

“I truly believe this move will create untold new opportunities for our dealers and ultimately, win them many more deals,” said Rashid Skaf, AMX president and CEO. “Because of the technical nature of our solutions, explaining and illustrating the possibilities can often be one of the most lengthy and complex steps in the purchase process. In talking with our dealers to best support their needs, we found that building a resource like the new Website could eliminate this hurdle by taking end users on a tour through the purchase process to help them learn, plan and buy automation technology.”

The new Website is defined from the IT Managers perspective and graphically illustrates the top technology priorities determined to be the most important to IT Managers in selecting the right solution. In order of importance, these include: enhancing productivity, return on investment, centralized management, ease of use, reliability, network centric, standards based, security, scalable, standardization and sustainable.

Integrating automation technology helps IT Managers and the people in their companies to be more productive and more efficient, AMX says. Additionally, generating a healthy return on investment is also important. Cost savings can come from considerations like increasing workplace productivity, decreasing travel expenses and energy management savings. Centralized Management rounded out the top three considerations. Maximizing IT Manager’s extremely valuable resources by delivering a single, centralized, network solution is incredibly important.

“The new AMX.com will deliver solutions to this key audience that is self-paced, visually inviting, non-technical and packed full of resources in all different medias,” said Jeff Kindig, AMX vice president, strategic marketing. “We conducted significant market research around the world to guide the development of this new and exciting resource that includes content from white papers to video clips—all designed solely to educate technology managers.”

Launching March 1, everyone visiting www.amx.com will be routed to the new website. Any AMX integrators or other visitors who prefer the traditional site may quickly and easily continue on to the Dealer Site for business support, simply by clicking on the words “DEALER SITE” in the top right hand corner. If they prefer, visitors have the option to make the Dealer Site their default AMX.com. Integrators will always have the option to check out End User Site at any time, simply by clicking “END USER SITE” on the Dealer Site. This may be necessary when introducing new clients to the new resource.