BrightSign Synchronized HD Video Arch Gateway to DSE 2012

BrightSign, LLC® confirmed that it has been asked by Digital Signage Expo® (DSE) management to create a dramatic, synchronized video arch for the entry to the trade show’s exhibition hall. Measuring almost 20 feet across and 8 feet high, this year’s arch features 18 BrightSign network-enabled HD1010 solid-state digital sign controllers that deliver fully synchronized HD videos to 18 LCD displays. BrightSign will demonstrate their synchronized video walls and interactive touchscreens, as well as simple looping and multi-zoned displays, during DSE 2012 in the Las Vegas Convention Center March 7-8 in Booth #1440.

"We are excited to have a great host of products that deliver a fully integrated solution for this year’s digital entrance unit project where we incorporate solutions utilizing BrightSign media players, Philips Commercial Displays, Peerless-AV mounts and Flixio Studios content,” said Chris Gibbs, president of Atlanta-based ExpoNation, LLC, the producer of Digital Signage Expo.

“We’re honored that DSE management asked us to create a video arch again this year and view the request as both a challenge and an opportunity,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign CEO. “It is a challenge to match the impact of last year’s arch but it gives us an opportunity to incorporate the advancements we’ve made in digital signage hardware and software to make this year’s arch even more engaging.”

Flixio Studios, a finalist for the DSE 2012 Content Award, developed the content that spans across all 18 screens using natural shapes and dynamic motion graphic elements complemented by DSE's playful color palette. Great care was taken to make certain the content is cohesively displayed – even accounting for bezel size to ensure the overall look is spot on.

In addition to providing HD video playback, the BrightSign networked controllers also control Ethernet synchronization across all 18 screens. Using BrightSign’s free, open platform BrightAuthor signage management software, the 18 presentations were developed and synchronized to create the seamless playback effect. One BrightSign unit acts as the master player and the other 17 act as clients, linking playback based on the synchronization commands sent from the master.

Like all BrightSign models, the HD1010 is purpose-built for digital signage, providing full HD video quality and looping and multi-zone screen layouts on a non-PC, solid-state platform. The networked HD1010 also enables remote content updates and support for interactive displays.

Availability, Pricing

The BrightSign HD1010 advanced networked digital sign and kiosk controller is available from the BrightSign Store for US$649.99. The BrightAuthor PC software application, designed to run on a standard Windows PC with Windows XP or Vista or Windows 7, plus Microsoft .Net Framework 3.5 or later, is included free of charge.

To help users learn the basics about BrightSign, the company offers an online Quick Start Kit, BrightSign demos and a tutorial page. The kit includes the latest version of BrightAuthor, a Quick Start Guide and sample BrightAuthor project files for full screen, zones and interactive presentations.