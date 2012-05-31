Stampede Introduces New 'Big Book' Catalog at InfoComm

Stampede Presentation Products' 2012 Big Book of AV catalog will be available at InfoComm 2012 at Booth #C7525 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 2012 Big Book of AV includes nineteen new product lines and a host of other features designed to ensure that the nearly 1,000-page catalog remains the industry’s number one dealer resource for product information.

According to Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly, “The size, scale and scope of the 2012 edition of The Big Book of AV is an accurate reflection of our continued growth as the industry’s oldest and largest ProAV distributor. In the last year alone Stampede has added 19 new lines to our offering, more than any other distributor in the industry today. We continue to grow as a valuable sales and support partner to our manufacturers because we are focused exclusively on one and only one goal — helping the nearly 10,000 dealers in our network to profitably grow their businesses in their local markets with highly customized system and support solutions.”

New lines featured in the 2012 Big Book of AV catalog include: Chorus Call (Unified Communications), Christie (Commercial Displays, Micro Tiles, Projectors), Clear One (Unified Communications), DynaScan (Commercial Flat Panels and Digital Signage Solutions), Horizon Displays (Classroom, Digital Signage, and Touch Screen Solutions), IO Gear (Audio-Video Distribution, Presentation Accessories, and Digital Signage), Navitar, (Non-Lens Digital Signage) Marshall Electronics (Security Cameras, Commercial Flat Panels, Unified Communications, and Microphones), Olens (Projectors and Home Audio), Panasonic (Security Products), Peerless (Non-Mount Digital Signage and Education Products), Phoenix Audio (Commercial Audio and Unified Communications), RADVISION (Unified Communications), Room Pro (Unified Communications, Carts/Racks/Cases, and Classroom Solutions), Samsung (Commercial Flat Panels), Screen Innovations (Projection Screens), TTUFT (Digital Signage Solutions), Ultimate Support (Pro Audio), and Xantech (ATON product line).

In all, the 2012 Big Book of AV features information on more than 7,967 products from more 90 manufacturers. The book itself weighs more than four pounds and is just shy of 1,000 pages. Dealers will have the opportunity to custom imprint their logo on the cover of the catalog.

The 2012 catalog will once again include enhanced QuickLink barcodes. These codes allow readers the opportunity to obtain further information about various product by scanning the codes with their smartphone, to be directed to digital information about the products on the page, either via videos about the products or a direct connection to one of Stampede’s call center representatives.