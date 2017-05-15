Altinex Introduces HDMI-Over-IP Transmitter/Receiver System

The What: Altinex has debuted the new TP115-401 and TP115-402 HDMI-Over-IP Transmitter/Receiver System. Part of the company’s Homerun Series of products, the new TP115-401 and TP115-402 are designed for digital signage applications and enable users to create an AV-Over-IP matrix system incorporating up to as many as 60 TP115-401 transmitters and 120 TP115-402 receivers.

The What Else: The new TP115-401 transmits HDMI video from 720p up to 1080p and computer resolutions from1024x768 up to 1400×1050 over a local area 1G/10G network using the TP115-402 HDMI-Over-IP receiver. Transmission can be made up to 390 feet (120m) over a single Cat-5e/6 cable via a point-to-point connection, as one transmitter to multiple receivers, or multiple transmitters to multiple receivers using an Ethernet switch. A single network supports up to 60 TP115-401 transmitters and 120 TP115-402 receivers. The TP115‑401 transmitters are one to one or one to many configurable.

The TP115‑401 and TP115‑402 are identifiable over a network using UDP (User Datagram Protocol) broadcast to obtain individual IP and MAC addresses of each unit. Both the TP115‑401 Transmitter and TP115‑402 Receiver can be widely used in various locations such as hotel lobbies, sports bars, etc.

The new TP115-402 receives HDMI video up to from 720p up to 1080p and computer resolutions from 1024x768 up to 1400x1050 over a local area 1G/10G network when used in conjunction with the TP115-401 HDMI-Over-IP Transmitter. A single network supports up to 120 TP115-402 receivers. The transmitters are “one-to-one” or “one-to-many” configurable. The receivers are designed to enable video to be displayed from any transmitter on the same network. The routing is configurable on the fly (in real time), enabling one or many receivers to accept video from any TP115-401 transmitter. The TP115-402 receiver is identifiable over the network using UDP broadcast to obtain individual IP and MAC addresses.

“As part of our new Homerun Series of products, the TP115-401 transmitter and TP115-402 receiver are particularly well suited for digital signage applications and sports bars,” said Jack Gershfeld, president of Altinex. “This is due to their ability to create an AV-over-IP matrix, working as one transmitter to multiple receivers or multiple transmitters to multiple receivers. And being just over 5-by-3-inches in size, they can be conveniently hidden—making them a terrific choice for a wide range of applications.”

The Bottom Line: The Altinex TP115-401 transmitter and TP115-402 receiver are HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) compliant. In addition to their HDMI provisions, both the transmitter and receiver have integrated support for RS-232, IR (Infrared) control, and audio. The TP115-401 and TP115-402 HDMI-Over-IP Transmitter/Receiver System will be available by the end of second quarter 2017.