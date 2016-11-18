Altinex Expands UT260 Series Under-Table Switcher Line

The What: Altinex has added three new models to its UT260 Series of under-table switchers: the UT260-102, UT260-103, and UT260-104.

The What Else: The UT260-102 is a multi-format switcher with HDMI, VGA, and Display Port (DP) input capability outputting to HDMI with de-embedded audio. The UT260-102 offers multi-format inputs to accommodate VGA, DisplayPort, VGA, and HDMI signals, and for remote control purposes, supports RS-232 and contact closure. Equally noteworthy, the switcher supports HDMI 2.0 with 4K at 30Hz or 4K at 60Hz 4:2:0.

The unit provides RS-232, button, or contact closure for switching between sources, as well as auto or manual switching modes. On the output side, the UT260-102’s de-embedded analog audio facilitates convenient feeding to an external sound system along with an output mute function. Additionally, the switcher provides a power standby mode, includes status LED indicators for all connections on the front panel, and has optional internal EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) or live EDID capability to inform the source what type of display is currently connected.

The UT260-103 is a 3x1 multi-format switcher with HDMI, VGA, and Display Port inputs to HDBaseT output. The audio port is independent and can be embedded into any of the video signals and sent to the far end. The product offers web server support and can be controlled by button, LAN, RS-232, contact closure, and IR (Infrared).

The unit transmits audio, video, and control data up to 70m over a single Cat-6, Cat-6A, or Cat-7 cable and provides support for HDMI 4K, 2K, and 3D feeds, as well as DP 1.2 with 4K at 30Hz. Among its features, this switcher offers EDID management, support for web server management, monitoring, and configuration, plus IR and RS-232 pass-through capability. Further, the UT260-103 provides status LEDs for all connections on the front panel and can be either remotely or locally powered.

Designed as the companion unit to the UT260-103, the UT260-104 receiver is part of Altinex’ Multi Video HDBaseT Cat Extender system. Single-side connections for HDMI, control, and power provide a clean wiring and rack-mounting solution. The design enables the system to be powered via a DC adapter from either side. With a single CAT-5e/6/7 cable, the UT260-104 can be positioned up to 230 feet away with 1080p at 60 Hz, 48-bit color depth signal, while providing support for bidirectional RS-232 and IR control. For installation convenience, all connectors are located on one side while status LEDs for the various connections are clearly visible on the unit’s front panel.

“These switchers are designed to work with all of our table top units and seamlessly integrate into any presentation environment,” said Jack Gershfeld, president of Altinex. “I’m confident integrators will find their functionality impressive.”

The Bottom Line: Featuring a wealth of formats for input flexibility and output capability supporting either HDMI or HDBaseT, these new, fully HDCP-compliant switchers offer versatile configuration options that facilitate the most demanding AV requirements.