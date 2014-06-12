Altinex Debuts the Muse HDMI+Power+IR Transmitter and Receiver

The Altinex Muse HDMI+Power+IR Transmitter and Receiver will change the way integrators approach AV systems. According to the company, the product will soon be available to integrators. With the ability to power a display with up to 150 watts of power and carry HDMI, RS-232, and IR control signals up to 300 feet (90 m) over a single, low voltage, unshielded CAT-6 cable, Muse enables AV Integrators to eliminate the worry of electrical outlet placement—providing AV installers full control over their projects.

Muse consists of the MU400-111 transmitter and the MU500-112 receiver. The output of the MU400-111 transmitter is monitored for power consumption and when power is exceeded, the output is turned off to protect the system. Muse is designed to withstand direct shorts both on the low voltage side and high voltage side. The current consumption is monitored continually and output is disabled if an overload or short is detected.

The MU500-112 receiver easily fits behind a monitor due to its small size and light weight—enabling integrators to easily hide the receiver from view, thus ensuring clean looking installations. The receiver’s metal construction and durable design provides reliable operation over a wide temperature range. The MU500-112 is powered by the Muse transmitter and provides both power and video to a display for a trouble-free installation.

The MU400-111 transmitter has a durable metal enclosure with a built-in temperature controlled cooling fan to provide years of trouble-free operation. The Altinex Muse HDMI+Power+RS-232+IR Transmitter and Receiver are fully compliant with HDMI and HDCP standards and is UL 60950 Listed.

Grant Cossey, Altinex vice president of sales, commented on the Muse HDMI+Power+RS-232+IR Transmitter and Receiver, “Muse is, without question, a brilliant new technology that will totally change the AV installation market as we know it today. With its ability to transmit power via an unshielded CAT-6 line, integrators retain far greater control over their projects—bypassing the complex running of electrical lines through walls—not to mention the building permits and inspections associated with this aspect of a project. This solution enables integrators to own the installation from start to finish. In addition to its significance as a solution for AV and digital signage applications, Muse makes a terrific option for rental and staging operators—enabling them to access displays where, previously, running electrical was not feasible. I’m confident that Muse will have tremendous appeal to anyone involved in the commercial AV markets.”

The Altinex Muse HDMI+Power+RS-232+IR Transmitter and Receiver are fully compliant with HDMI and HDCP standards and is pending safety approval. Muse is now available. Suggested MSRP for the MU400-111 transmitter and the MU500-112 receiver (one pair): $1,495. Tiered pricing available.