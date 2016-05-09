Altinex Debuts Anywire Transmitter/Receiver System



The new Anywire transmitter/receiver from Altinex

The What: Altinex recently revealed its Anywire TP315-101 and TP315-102 transmitter/receiver system. The new Anywire video transmission system is designed to be capable of sending 1080p/60 Hz HDMI signal over any type of copper wire, including speaker wire, low voltage wires, any type of Cat-x wires, coaxial wires, and more.

The What Else: Anywire facilitates the transmission of live video and computer video signals with synchronized audio over long distances, even without the presence of Cat-6 cable. This video transmission system is designed for digital signage and use in existing structures where running traditional Cat-6 lines would be disruptive to a building’s existing architectural aesthetics.

The TP315-101 HDMI over Anywire transmitter facilitates the transmission of 1080p HDMI signals up to 600 feet using a two-conductor cable. The TP315-102 HDMI over Anywire receiver allows the receipt of 1080p HDMI signals up to 600 feet using a simple 2-conductor cable. A single TP315-101 transmitter is capable of driving up to four TP315-102 receivers using either four individual wire pairs over 600 feet each, or by daisy chaining the receivers.

The two-wire solution simplifies installation by eliminating the need to cut and splice wires and install expensive connectors or purchase costly cables. Integrators need only route the wires, cut and trim the installation, and connect to the terminals. IR pass-through for receiver side to transmitter side control is provided without corrupting the HDMI signal during transmission of IR signals. Operation does not require any user control or interaction. Simply connect the Anywire input and when the transmitter detects the receiver, the receiver begins video transmission to the display.

“Our new Anywire transmitter converts HDMI signals into a serial data stream,” said Jack Gershfeld, president of Altinex. “This data stream is then encoded for transmission over any copper media—making the entire setup very intuitive to use. Further, the TP315-101 transmitter incorporates a local video output to support a local monitor. The local monitor enables the user on the transmitter side to know what is being presented on the far side of the installation. Equally important, both transmitter and receiver have integrated power supplies and compact form factors so as to be easily hidden.”’

The Bottom Line: The Altinex Anywire TP315-101 and TP315-102 Transmitter / Receiver System is available now for $375 each.