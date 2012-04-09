VidOvation Offers NAB Preview Video

VidOvation has unveiled a new NAB preview video. The company will exhibit in booth # SU11012.

VidOvation offers solutions to help reduce the clutter of cables with its broad range of wireless video transport systems. These systems support short and long range applications…

VidOvation offers the new In-net Goal Cam, which utilizes 60GHz wireless technology while delivering fully uncompressed video with no bit or resolution manipulation. For portable applications, the Meridian system implements high image quality, zero delay 5GHz wireless technology.

