Altinex Announces VP500-103 High Resolution Media Player

The What: Altinex recently unveiled its new VP500-103 high-resolution media player. A tool for meeting rooms, lecture halls, and similar presentation environments, the VP500-103 is an HD media player that supports a wide variety of video, audio, and still-image formats. Offering selectable NTSC/PAL or wide screen HD TV resolutions for viewing material on the display, the VP500-103 includes a 500 MB USB flash drive for storing content.

The What Else: The VP500-103 can also accommodate SD, SDHC, and MMC memory cards. The VP500-103 supports a variety of file formats including MPEG1 for 480p or 720p video playback as well as MPEG2 for 1080i or 1080p video content. Additionally, the unit offers support for multiple still-image formats, including JPG, BMP, PNG, and GIF. In addition to video content, the VP500-103 can also play audio files, including MPR, WMA, and WAV file formats.

The new Altinex VP500-103 is an ideal tool for ‘idle image’ playback. Upon power up, the VP500-103 player automatically plays a default track and continuously loops that track until a new track selection is made using the included handheld remote control. This track can be a fixed image (such as a company logo) that is continuously displayed or a video file that plays in a loop.

The VP500-103’s included remote control provides the ability to configure a default track, adjust screen resolution, and select additional functions. The remote control is also used to set the AV output type to NTSC or PAL for use with the AV output cable that feeds a 3.5 mm AV output signal to 3 RCA connectors for video and L/R stereo audio. Additionally, the included 3 ft. HDMI cable is used to connect the VP500-103 to an HDMI large screen display.

“Our new VP500-103 is the perfect tool for displaying presentation material. With its ability to display an idle image such as a company logo or short video loop upon power up, the room’s video display will never again show the dreaded No Signal message when all inputs are de-selected,” said Jack Gershfeld, president of Altinex. “The included USB flash drive makes it a snap to load one’s presentation materials and the included handheld remote makes operation quick and intuitive. I’m confident integrators and end users alike will find this to be an ideal solution for AV presentation usage.”

The Bottom Line: The Altinex VP500-103 High Resolution Media Player is available now. MSRP: $195.00.