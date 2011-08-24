API Names Visionary Scholarship Winners

Jessup, MA--Each year, Automated Processes (API) awards scholarship funds to students enrolled in audio engineering programs that utilize API Vision, Legacy Plus, or 1608 consoles.

Applicants must submit a completed questionnaire and essay, and are also encouraged to provide a personal recording that they have created. API received a record number of submissions for 2011, which made the final selection process particularly difficult this year. After careful deliberation, API has decided on the winners.

This year's winners of the API Visionary Scholarship: