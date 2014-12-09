Almo Signs on ADTI Media

Almo Professional A/V announced it has brought on American-made, outdoor LED display provider ADTI Media. As the first distribution partner for ADTI Media, Almo now carries the company’s complete SkyPanel line of outdoor LED modules, structural frames and accessories, enabling virtually unlimited size displays. The ADTI Media business is being supported by Almo’s newest Business Development Manager (BDM), Terry Tollison.

The 19.8 mm SkyPanel LED display

According to Sam Taylor, executive vice president for Almo Professional A/V, the ADTI Media line is Almo’s first direct-view LED outdoor product offering. “ADTI Media has a unique approach to the way these products are provided for digital signage with features like a modular design for easier installation, an energy-efficient design that minimizes power usage, lighter weight than traditional systems and affordable pricing to help boost ROI. ADTI Media has an accessible and user-friendly program that makes it easy for our partners to incorporate these products.”

“The new relationship with ADTI gives Almo partners access to a category of products they may have been passing over,” said Terry Tollison, BDM for Almo Professional A/V. “Not only can they outfit the inside of a venue with digital signage equipment, they now can provide outdoor electronic signs too, which brings additional revenue opportunities.”

Greg Littlefield, V.P. Sales for ADTI Media explained, “Through our dynamic partnership with Almo, the Pro A/V channel now has access to our SkyPanel LED display system that was developed with, and is now a standard for, the largest outdoor advertising company in the U.S. This American-made solution fits perfectly with Almo’s value-added offering of media players, signal distribution and content creation, all of which integrate with our open architecture. Whether for new build or retrofit, our modular design, coupled with Almo’s inventory and logistics capabilities, enables almost any size sign system to be shipped out for immediate delivery.”