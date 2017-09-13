Almo Pro A/V Expands its Almo CONNECT Service Offering

Almo Professional A/V has added new security and surveillance expansions, as well as new wireless options as part of its Almo CONNECT Service, led by business development manager Rob Voorhees. Almo will showcase the latest updates to Almo CONNECT on the fall leg of its E4 AV Tour, coming to New York on September 19 and to Irvine, CA on October 3.



Rob Voorhees

Almo partners can now offer 24/7 video monitoring and surveillance for their customers through the new Comcast Business Smart Office Solution. Smart Office offers hardwired, HD-quality cameras at the property and instant mobile access so owners can monitor their workplace from anywhere, while recording and storing up to 30 days in the cloud. Additionally, through a new partnership with Comm-Core, Almo CONNECT can provide full security and surveillance systems, including 24/7 alarm monitoring services such as door contacts, window breaks, motion sensors and roller door sensors, along with a suite of smart technologies that integrate through a DSC Neo Alarm Panel.

At the same time, Almo CONNECT now includes a partnership with MetTel Mobile, a wholesaler of AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint wireless services, to provide more support and better end-user pricing.

“Through the addition of these security/surveillance options, we can now offer our Almo CONNECT partners a range of basic to full-featured choices so they can further customize these services for their customers’ installations,” Voorhees said. “And because of our partnership with MetTel Mobile, those customers will receive the same great service they are accustomed to through AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, except now they will also receive complimentary monitoring, reporting, and back-office management along with a substantial savings off their wireless services. Along with providing more depth to the Almo CONNECT service, the inclusion of these options also gives our partners more potential for recurring revenue with each integration project.”

With specialties in consumer electronics, cable and satellite, and data and bandwidth products and services, Voorhees is responsible for leading the Almo CONNECT service program. He supports customers with implementing new business practices around telecom services while managing the relationship between Almo and its service partners. Before Almo, Voorhees was territory sales manager at DSI Systems. He has also held field sales and promotions positions with Campaigners, Brinks Home Security, and Sears Roebuck Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Rider University.