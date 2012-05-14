SpinetiX at InfoComm 2012

Swiss Digital Signage Manufacturer SpinetiX will demonstrate a variety of new configurations of its digital signage hardware and software products at InfoComm 2012, booth number N2051.

This year SpinetiX will reveal some of the latest features of its Fusion software. Visitors will discover how to use Fusion to display a wide range of content and information. Fusion uses customizable skins, templates and widgets that allow for real time information from commonly used sources like Twitter, Facebook, Google Calendar, Outlook, Excel, news and RSS feeds. Fusion comes embedded in each player, and because it’s browser based, users can upload, schedule and manage content whenever and wherever they want.

SpinetiX will also feature its video synchronization capabilities alongside Convergent Media Systems, its Certified Distribution Partner for the US. The video synchronized wall will showcase many of the natively supported features of the SpinetiX system including real-time data feed integration, menu boards and full screen video. SpinetiX’s video synchronization solutions allow retailers, banks, QSRs, corporations, stadiums, and large venue owners to reach audiences with a wide range of video wall configurations.

Finally, all visitors will have the opportunity to meet the SpinetiX team and the product champions of its local certified partners. Guests can learn about some of the upcoming advancements in the SpinetiX product strategy and its commitment to standards, reliability, simplicity and quality.