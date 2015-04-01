Almo E4 Tour Breaks Attendance Record in Chicago

Last week, Almo Professional A/V “fully charged” nearly 500 resellers, integrators, and consultants with an action-packed day of training, networking, and new products on the first stop of its spring 2015 E4 AV Tour.

With a packed house of more than 100 attendees, the condensed 90-minute training session was delivered by industry expert Max Kopsho, a certified trainer for the HDBaseT Alliance.

The award-winning tour featured the HDBaseT Installer Expert Program, which was made available for the first time outside of a major industry trade show. With a packed house of more than 100 attendees, the condensed 90-minute training session was delivered by industry expert Max Kopsho, a certified trainer for the HDBaseT Alliance. Those who participated received an HDBaseT Expert Certificate and 1.5 InfoComm Renewal Units.

According to Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V, “It was fantastic to see so many Chicago-area attendees at our event, which nearly doubled in size since the last time the tour stopped here in 2013. In talking with those who went to the HDBaseT training, many were there simply to learn about the connectivity standard and how to incorporate it into their businesses. Others looked forward to receiving the renewal units and the expert certificate, which they felt would help ‘get their foot in the door’ for future projects.”

New products were everywhere during the “Expo” portion of E4: Peerless-AV debuted its PeerAir Pro Wireless AV Multi-Display System and Fully Integrated Kiosks; Listen Technologies unveiled the first iDSP Infrared featuring an integrated neck loop/lanyard option that automatically senses and sends audio signals directly to telecoil users; and ADTI Media, the newest manufacturer to join the tour, showcased its SkyPanel revolutionary outdoor LED Displays.The E4 Tour continues next month with a stop in Southern California on April 21. The event will take place at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel in Los Angeles from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is complimentary, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator, and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.

