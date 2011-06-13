Harman Offers New Line of Kardon AV Receivers

Harman International Industries has announced a new audio/video receiver line featuring HDMI v.1.4a that provides the latest in 3D enhancements and performance.

The AVR 1565, AVR 1650, AVR 2650, and AVR 3650 feature the Harman Kardon brand’s proprietary Logic 7 sound processing.

The 1565 offers 70 watts per channel, an FM/AM tuner, extensive audio/video connectivity, and three HDMI inputs. The AVR 1650 provides 95 watts of power per channel and also includes an FM stereo, The Bridge IIIP connectivity, additional HDMI input, and EzSet/EQ technology.

The AVR 2650 and AVR 3650 can power 7.1-channel surround-sound systems, and include network connectivity for Internet radio or music file streaming from a home network and are SIRIUS Satellite Radio-ready. Additional benefits include Dolby Volume – a home theater volume control, which maintains the same volume level across channels, sources, and content – and multizone functionality for audio playback in multiple rooms. The AVR 3650 provides 110 watts of power per channel and six HDMI inputs – versus 90 watts of power per channel and five HDMI inputs with the AVR 2650.