New Digital Audio Mixer Available for Conference Systems

The new TAIDEN HCS-8301M Digital Audio Mixer gives conference systems operators control over the audio level of conference microphones, interpreter consoles and system inputs/outputs, all without the need of a PC. This technology, exclusively offered by Media Vision USA, is a new addition to the expansive 8300 Paperless Multimedia Congress System series. With the TAIDEN HCS-8301M Digital Audio Mixer, conference meetings are now able to run at an unparalleled level of efficiency and sophistication, the company says.

The HCS-8301M is a robust 15-channel hardware mixer, with fader attenuation at a range of -30dB to 0dB. The operator has control of up to sixactive microphones at any one time during meetings, ensuring effortless real-time volume adjustment tailored to the current speaker’s voice. This mixer features 11 banks of simultaneous interpretation audio (6 channels per bank), allowing the operator to evenly balance the language channels. The onboard dynamic processor offers a 5-band equalizer for the microphone, line in and line out channels and a 3-band EQ for interpretation channels. A high pass filter, mute capability and peak indicator on each channel strip allows even further control of audio.

The mixer’s 10-inch LCD touch screen enables users to easily monitor audio levels, language channels, and system connections. With the use of the touch screen users have access to the mixer’s internal settings, such as IP and network settings, allowing interconnectivity between TAIDEN’s Digital Conference Software.

“This new product from TAIDEN is important not because of its innovation in design, but because of its simple practicality,” said Wesley Sutliff, Product Manager of Media Vision USA. “Who wants to sit at a PC clicking on virtual faders with a mouse? The 8301M from TAIDEN provides a familiar control format for Audio Engineers and System Operators, and that familiarity will allow them to perform their jobs with better efficiency.”

The TAIDEN HCS-8301M adds even more versatility and enhanced control over the industry-leading 8300 Paperless Multimedia Congress System. It is compatible with existing popular TAIDEN products such as the 8318 Multimedia Terminal Unit, the 4886/4330 Delegate Microphone, and the 4385 Interpreter Console. When utilizing the TAIDEN Room Combiner, the mixer remains the unified source for all rooms, delegates or even borrowed interpreter stations. For system operators, the 8301M makes meeting management incredibly simple.

The TAIDEN HCS-8301M Digital Audio Mixer is available throughout the existing Media Vision USA representation network in North America.

