Almo Announces Last Call for E4 Irvine

Philadelphia, PA--Almo Professional AV, in partnership with InfoComm International, announced registration is nearly full for its first E4 AV training and networking event of the year, which will take place in Irvine, CA on Wednesday April 3.

Additionally, Almo Pro AV will present a new “E4 Education Ambassador” award to InfoComm’s executive director and CEO, Randy Lemke during the E4 Washington D.C. E4 event on May 18.

Almo executive vice president and COO Sam Taylor said, “We already have 500 pre-registered attendees for our E4 Irvine event. This high level of interest is being driven by our excellent educational curriculum and the exciting new products being offered by our vendor partners. At the same time, our D.C. event will be like no other in that we will introduce our new E4 Education Ambassador award. This is an annual designation for someone in the industry who is instrumental in leading the mission for quality training and education. Randy Lemke is our first award recipient because of his dedication to education through InfoComm and our E4 Tour. He is the true representation of an education ambassador.”

The E4 Education Ambassador award recognizes an individual who has worked to help fulfill the E4 AV Tour’s mission of providing high quality CTS accredited education to the AV industry. The E4 AV Tour makes AV education more accessible by traveling to locations across the country. Almo Corporation and its vendor partners contribute to the tour so that all its benefits, including the educational courses, are provided at no charge to attendees.

The spring E4 events will pack in 11 educational sessions, most of which are worth CTS Renewal Units (RUs), along with an exhibit hall featuring 30 manufacturers, some of which are showing brand new products only available through Almo Pro AV.

The E4 2012 training line-up features a multitude of topics ranging from green AV and the art of “techorating” to using flexible digital signage and starting and finishing video walls. New to the tour is a top requested class titled “Analog Sunset: How to Handle Digital Signal Routing” presented by Malissa Dillman, U.S. training and education manager for Kramer Electronics. More details about each session can be found here.

The E4 Irvine event will take place on Tuesday, April 3 at the Irvine Hyatt Regency while the E4 D.C. event is on Friday, May 18 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. Both events run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are entirely free, including parking, to Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners.

To register, go to e4avtour.com.