Carousel Acquires Juma Technology Corp

Exeter, RI--Carousel Industries has completed its acquisition of Juma Technology, an Avaya Business Partner.

"We are pleased to see the closing of our acquisition of Juma Technology, which represents yet another milestone in the growth of our company," said Jeff Gardner, chief executive officer of Carousel. "This acquisition not only significantly expands our geographic reach in our core areas of expertise, but also increases the strength of our engineering team, since we are bringing on some extremely talented industry veterans who are very well versed in IP telephony and unified communications."

Juma Technology was established as a data networking solutions provider in 2002, designing and selling converged solutions. The company focuses primarily on enterprise customers across a range of vertical markets, including retail, healthcare, education (K-12 and university) and financial.