Powersoft Joins AVnu Alliance

Scandicci, Italy--Powersoft announced it has become a promoter member of the AVnu Alliance, the industry forum that aims at establishing and promoting the IEEE 802.1 Ethernet Audio/Video Bridging (AVB) standards.

The Italian professional audio manufacturer specified that the move is part of the company’s plan to significantly expand its presence in the install markets, as well as producing future interoperable, AVB-compliant audio networking products.

"Powersoft firmly believes in standard protocols as a way to help our clients," said Claudio Lastrucci, Powersoft’s R&D manager and one of the company’s founders. "We have been working in this direction for a while, as technical contributor to the AES, and now as a promoter member of AVnu alliance. On this basis we think we can also successfully contribute to the efforts to ensure interoperable AVB products."

Luca Giorgi, Powersoft's Pro Audio business unit manager, said, "Our clients demand true plug-and-play, affordable devices that can effortlessly recognize, and talk with, other devices in their network. We at Powersoft fully support the mission of AVnu Alliance, since we believe that open standards are the only way forward to provide customers with inexpensive, user-friendly solutions for their networked applications."

"We welcome Powersoft to the growing number of AVnu Alliance members who are committed to interoperability and AVB standards," said Lee Minich, AVnu Alliance Marketing Workgroup chair and president of Lab X Technologies. "Powersoft’s collaboration in AVnu Alliance will better serve their customers and grow the entire market."