Alford Media Services Purchases Luminex Switchers

Alford Media Services, Inc. in Coppell, Texas has added eight LUMINEX GigaCore 16Xt to its inventory. The systems are currently used to manage 2-Yamaha CL5 console packages and the Dante protocol for projects on the road.

A full view of a stage display put on by Alford Media Services.

Alford Media Services provides audio, video, lighting and show coordination to customers. The event technology support company is based in suburban Dallas-Fort Worth.

Alford uses the GigaCore 16Xt switches to transport the Dante network over fiber and cat5 for its Yamaha CL5 consoles. Primary and redundant GigaCore switches are housed in the backstage patch rack and in the FOH rack. Multimode Dual LC fiber runs between backstage and FOH; cat5 connects to the console. Video Village inputs and outputs are tied in with another pair of cat5 connections to the backstage GigaCore switches.

The system manages Yamaha Rio Ri8-D and Ro8-D input and output boxes in the FOH rack; a Rio 3224 I/O box and Ri8-D input box in the backstage rack; and a Rio 1608-D I/O box in the Video Village rack.