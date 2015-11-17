Alcorn McBride Debuts New Products at IAAPA

Alcorn McBride will debut VPage and the official release of WinScript Live 4.0 in booth 453 at the IAAPA Attractions Expo in Orlando on Nov. 17-20. The company will also announce a new partnership with Weigl Works, LLC to develop a solution for integrated control of animatronics and AV.

VPage is an intelligent Dante P.A. station that provides theme park attractions, museums, arenas, and transportation systems with facility-wide intelligent paging using Dante audio networks.



The configuration of paging networks, such as Q-Sys, is completely programmable using the software in the VPage DSP system, including zone assignments, button and light behaviors, and zone priorities. Each VPage station features user-programmable buttons, microphone input, and level control.



A single Ethernet cable carries audio, power, and control between the VPage station and the equipment rack. A facility may incorporate an unlimited number of VPage stations by simply connecting them to PoE-enabled network switches.



VPage is shipping in three models. The VP4 model is a four-button station with a five-pin XLR connector, while the VP4G model can be used with an externally mounted gooseneck mic. Both of these models mount in a standard four-gang box. The VP16PCB model consists of a circuit board that is designed to mount on a standard DIN rail for wiring up to 16 LED-illuminated buttons so that installers can create their own custom P.A. stations. The company's new WinScript Live 4.0 software for the V16 Pro, V4 Pro, and VCore show controllers features a built-in touch panel editor with a drag-and-drop editor for creating customized interfaces.



Alcorn McBride has also partnered with Weigl to develop a solution for the tight integration of show control, animation, audio, video, and lighting. Their integrated product, using technologies from both companies, will fill aid customers who require precise synchronization between animatronic figures, lighting, and AV elements.



“When combined, the advanced audio visual and control capabilities of Alcorn McBride and the state-of-the-art animation systems of Weigl form the perfect solution for modern themed entertainment attractions,” said Mike Blasko, co-founder and director of technology at Weigl Works.