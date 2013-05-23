Alcorn McBride AV Binloop HD

- Making its InfoComm debut, the AV Binloop HD from Alcorn McBride is an 8-channel, frame-accurate synchronized audio and video player, providing up to 8 channels of Full HD 1080p or two channels of UltraHD 4K along with 16 tracks of 16 bit audio.
- Offering reliability in a compact form factor, the AV Binloop HD is a high-performing solid-state player characteristic of Alcorn McBride engineering. It contains no spinning drives, just simple removable solid-state media that store hours of HD content. It is designed for video walls, museum exhibits, military simulation systems, 4D Theaters, and digital signage applications, and is capable of displaying synchronized content across 16.6 megapixels.
- Each channel plays back MPEG2 or h.264 video at bitrates up to 40Mbps and resolutions up to FullHD 1080p (1920 x 1080) as well as 16-bit stereo or surround sound audio. These channels can be easily synchronized to provide up to two channels of UltraHD 4K (3840 x 2160) playback, or even atypical arrangements such as a video wall banner (15360 x 1080). Content can be managed remotely via ethernet. The AV Binloop HD also features SMPTE timecode capability and genlock input.
- The AV Binloop HD provides a full HD 1080p video source to each screen. This eliminates the loss of quality due to stretching and makes it scalable to much higher resolutions.