Last Chance Registration Orlando Rental Staging Roadshow

The “Full Sail Live” venue, at Full Sail University, will be the location of the Oct. 9th InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging Roadshow.

Time is running out to register for the Oct. 9th InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging Roadshow that will take place at the facilities of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL (a suburb of Orlando). There's a lot to see: Chris Curran of TMB will demonstrate advanced video tools using the Green Hippo Hippotizer Video Server Platform–a piece of kit that can add a great deal of diversity to most shows and events, working with either projection or various LED screens. Also added: Live Event Design & Pre-Visualization, by Kevin Denzel, Technical Director at Swank Audio Visual, Southern Division, who will present samples of his work using LD Assistant, with a focus on CAD and packaging workflow.



If you have not registered to attend, do so at:

https://elandregistration.com/v2/elandreg/reg1.php?e=reFkx9mLGNw%3D



Here’s the rest of the agenda for the Oct. 9th InfoComm/Rental Staging Roadshow:

8:15am – 9:00am: Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

8:45 – 9:00am: Introduction | David Keene, Executive Editor, NewBay Media; and Full Sail President Garry Jones

9:00am- 9:45: Technical Presentation–Live Event Staging | Andre LeJeune, CTS

Andre LeJeune, CTS, is an InfoComm University Staff Instructor specializing in training for live events. LeJeune has more than 30 years of staging and presentation expertise. He began his career in concert touring, later moving to AV staging for national touring accounts. He has produced events that incorporate the latest meeting techniques and technologies, sound, lighting and video presentation systems. He has been involved with InfoComm since the early 80s, serving twice as chair of the Professional Education and Training Committee as well as authoring and presenting classes at the Institute for Professional Development and seminars at InfoComm. Andre was presented with the Educator of the Year award in 1995. Most recently, LeJeune was Senior Director of AV Training for an international hotel chain. InfoComm (1RU)

9:45 - 10:30: Allen Weidman, InfoComm. Sustainability issues for Rental & Staging Community.

Increasingly, meeting planners, live event planners, corporations, and staging end users are looking for measurable sustainability standards for events. How do you deal with these new requirements?



Allen Weidman brings more than 30 years of association experience, having worked with the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Consumer Products Safety Commission and a number of other federal and state regulatory agencies. He has developed, integrated and managed industry coalitions on federal and international environmental issues. He has most recently served as a Senior Account Executive for Kellen Company, an association management firm.

10:30 – 11:00: Staging the Super Bowl

Les Goldberg, CEO of LMG: Staging the Super Bowl Half Time Show. An in-depth look at the technology and staging process of one of the country’s most high profile events, from the staging company that did it this year.

11:00 – 11:15: Break

Special Session for Rental/Staging Community and Full Sail Faculty and Students:

• 11:15 – 11:30: InfoComm, introduction to staffing issues/InfoComm Resources for audio, video, recording, and other performance technology students and the industry

• 11:30 – 12:30: Industry Roundtable: Full Sail Faculty/Staff and Invited Industry professionals: “Staffing Issues for Staging, proAV, and Design Companies– Matching the Skills in the Market with Company Needs”

- Moderator: Mark Johnson, Show Production Program Manager at Full Sail University

- Dave Dean, Department Chair, Live Production, Full Sail University

- Les Goldberg, CEO of LMG

- Leon Hopkins, Clair Brothers

- Amy Teet, National Employment Manager at Swank Audio Visuals

- Andre LeJeune, Rental & Staging Staff Instructor at InfoComm International

12:30 – 2:00pm: Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

1:15 - 2:00: (Optional) Tour of Full Sail facilities for Roadshow professional attendees and Video and ProAV industry manufacturers.

2:00 – 2:30: Manufacturer Spotlights:

(5-10 minute presentations from exhibitors on technical topics pertinent to the industry)

2:30 – 3:15pm: Advanced Video Processing– Beyond IMAG

Chris Curran of TMB will demonstrate advanced video tools using the Green Hippo Hippotizer Video Server Platform. Hippotizer has become a piece of kit that can add a great deal of diversity to most shows and events, working with either projection or various LED screens. Pixel mapping, Soft Edge Blending and Time Line Programming will be explored; and functions such as LiveMask, ScreenWarp Manager, and more will show stagers what is going on in the world of content that takes video for live events way beyond IMAG.

3:15 – 4:00: Live Event Design & Pre-Visualization

Kevin Denzel, Technical Director at Swank Audio Visual, Southern Division, will present samples of his work using LD Assistant, with a focus on CAD and packaging workflow. Demonstrate LD Assistant’s basic and advanced tools, and how to create everything from a great-looking static shot rendering to a recordable walk-through production design.

4:00 - 5:00pm: Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open



Register to attend: