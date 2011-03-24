CTEW Tech Talks Announced

Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW), to take place April 27-28, 2011 in San Francisco, has announced the lineup for their “Tech Talks”.

The Tech Talk Theaters on the CETW expo floor will feature discussions led by industry experts who will address a multitude of critical customer engagement issues and hot topics.

With over 18 sessions in all, some of the topics include:

• Self-Service & Kiosk Remote Management Demystified - Robert Ventresca, VP of Marketing, NCR Corporation

• Engage Your Customer at The Moment of Truth: Encourage advocacy and build loyalty - Dean Wiltse, Founder, Thumbspeak

• Using Contextual Intelligence To Deliver A Better Customer Experience and Higher ROI - Tim Ruban, President & CEO, Radical Computing

• Revolutionizing the User Experience: How Multi-Touch is Changing Everything - Gene Halsey, Tru Product Line Director, Touch Revolution

• The 11 Do’s & Don’ts of Content Delivery - Steve Maser, VP of OEM, Seneca

• Technology Driven Project Management: Plan for Success - Ben Morgan, National Sales Director, Powerhouse Retail Services

• Creating In-Store Experiences That Matter – Tips, Trends & Technologies - Brian Ardinger, SVP & CMO, Nanonation

• Kiosk Solution Approach – The Nuts & Bolts of Kiosk Design - Buford Noris, USPS APC Project - Hardware Engineering, IBM Global Services