AES Convention Reveals Platinum Producers and Engineers Panel

With a cast of 100 percent Certified Platinum participants, the 133rd AES Convention Platinum Producers & Engineers Panel looms as one of the show’s hottest tickets.





Young Guru.

Convention special events chair, Christopher Smith, worked closely with panel moderator Michael Romanowski to coordinate the event, set for Sunday, October 28, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm at the Moscone Center.

“We are tremendously excited to have a group of this stature participating in a single AES event,” Smith said. “The range of their work encompasses iconic hits for artists ranging from John Lennon to Aerosmith, Whitney Houston and Jay-Z. These superstar engineer/producers represent the best of the best.”

AES Platinum Producers & Engineers Panel: Moderator Michael Romanowski. Owner and chief mastering engineer of the SF-based facility, which bears his name, Romanowski has worked with Third Eye Blind, Big Brother & The Holding Company and many other major artists. He also serves as president of the NARAS Board of Governors, and Chairman of the SF Chapter’s Producers & Engineers wing. This highly anticipated Special Event will range across a field of creative and technical topics including: Memorable moments in the studio, the finer points of collaboration, and, innovative recording techniques.

Platinum Producers and Engineers Panelists:

Narada Michael Walden.



Jack Douglas: Jack Douglas had a long, and close association with John Lennon. Working in NYC’s fabled Record Plant he engineered the classic Imagine album, considered one of the most influential recordings of the last century. In 1980 he completed the Grammy of the Year Double Fantasy album, just weeks before John was murdered. Douglas went on to work with such giants as Supertramp, Guns N’ Roses and Miles Davis. He remains at the top of his game today, with current projects for the Michael Monroe Band and many other contemporary hit makers. Douglas also teaches a studio etiquette class at Ex'pression College for Digital Arts in Emeryville, CA, where he is also hosting an AES Tech Tour.

Narada Michael Walden: Is an eminently successful producer, drummer, singer, and songwriter. His musical career spans three decades, and is highlighted by multiple Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum Awards. In 1985 he won R&B Song of The Year Grammy for Aretha Franklin's Freeway of Love. In 1987 he won Grammys for Producer of the Year and Album of the Year for The Bodyguard movie soundtrack, which included Whitney Houston’s timeless hit, I Will Always Love You. Named one of the "Top Ten Producers With the Most Number One Hits" by Billboard magazine, Walden has owned and operated Tarpan Studios, in San Rafael, since the mid-1980s.

Warren Huart: This Los Angeles based, UK-born music producer has played a fundamental part in creating platinum albums, and in the development of such successful artists as The Fray, Aerosmith, Howie Day and Matisyahu. Known for his hard work ethic and deep respect for the artist’s vision, Huart’s more than 20 years of experience encompasses record production, engineering, mixing and song writing. His extensive knowledge of musical equipment ranges from vintage through state of the art.