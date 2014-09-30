AES Convention Adds New Events

The 137th Audio Engineering Society Convention will take place Thursday, October 9, through Sunday, October 12, 2014, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Show attendees will be treated to a diverse array of events featuring leaders from all areas of pro audio. These special events are open to all attendees, including free Exhibits-Plus badge holders, as the AES makes its triumphant return to Los Angeles.

This year's highlights include opening ceremonies, awards, and keynote speeches. The annual opening ceremonies occur on the first day of the show, October 9. This event will feature industry leading speakers, including current AES president Sean Olive and executive director Bob Moses, as well as the L.A. Convention co-chairs Valerie Tyler and Michael MacDonald. A special keynote by acclaimed engineer, musician, and record producer Alan Parsons will be a highlight of the ceremony. The event will be rounded out by a presentation of awards to industry leaders.

Additionally, Friday's keynote speech will be given by Neil Portnow, president and CEO of The Recording Academy, The GRAMMY Foundation, and MusiCares.

Additional offerings will explore specific areas within the audio world, including:

Product Studio Expo

A popular series of practical training events taking place on the exhibition floor targeted to the burgeoning market of project and home studio facilities around the world.

Live Sound Expo

Offering expert advice for the broad spectrum of live sound engineers with an emphasis on the practical, bringing professionals with decades of experience to the stage to inspire and educate attendees.

Hi-Res Audio Sessions

A six-hour program presented in association with the Digital Entertainment Group (DEG), featuring panels and sessions addressing the current and future direction of hi-res audio with the top players in the music and consumer electronics business.

The Latin Panel

"Great Producers from Latin America" (in Spanish), top producers share their perspective on the hot music scene in Latin America.

DTV Audio Group Forum

The Implications of Streamed Content Delivery on the Evolution of Television Audio Services, leaders in the Broadcast Industry share insights on the future of television sound.

Platinum Engineers Panel

With special guests Dave Pensado and Herb Trawick (co-hosts of popular weekly internet series Pensado's Place), discussing studio technique and engineering as well as the pressures of creating online television.

Platinum Mastering Panel

Moderated by legendary mastering engineer Bob Ludwig, discussing hi-res audio from the perspective of those making the music.

Richard C. Heyser Memorial Lecture

Presented by legendary game audio director and composer Marty O'Donnell shares his experience working on the Halo series and the challenges of nonlinear media.

Chicks in the Mix

Moderated by acclaimed producer and mixer Chris Lord-Alge, featuring a panel of well-known female industry professionals, including Lisa Loeb, Emily Lazar (September Mourning lead vocalist) and others discussing the unique challenges faced by women in this industry.

GRAMMY SoundTables

"Songs That Move The Needle: Producers on Producing," moderated by Ed Cherney, featuring Alex da Kid, Don Was, Niko Bolas, No I.D., and Rich Costey.

Sound Is the Conduit to the Artist Heart

Presented by acclaimed producer/engineer/technologist Jack Joseph Puig, a panel discussing the intersection of pro audio and mobile and what is the future of audio considering this paradigm shift.



"We call them Special Events for a reason," noted Moses. "The top people in the world bring their expertise and wisdom to us in a variety of educational and inspirational events, which is an experience you only get at AES. And we make these open to everyone at the convention with any badge, to make sure everyone gets their mind blown at least once per day."