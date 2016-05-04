Advantech to Show DS-270 OPS Signage Player at InfoComm

The What: Advantech will show its DS-270 4K Ultra HD OPS signage player at its booth, 1547.

The What Else: DS-270 is powered by an Intel Celeron J1900 quad-core processor with integrated NVIDIA GeForce GT 730M graphic module, which provides premium computing performance and allows 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 at 30Hz) and Full HD playback. This compact signage player is one of the highest cost/performance ratio OPS compliant designs in the market, according to the company. It is capable of powering dual displays in Ultra HD resolution through one front HDMI and one JAE TX25 connector.

Designed with Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), which modularizes the development of display panels and media players, DS-270 is designed to simplify the installation, usage, maintenance, and upgrade of digital signage applications. Its slot-in design through 80-pin JAE connector supports UART, HDMI/ DP, USB2.0/ 3.0, and audio with specific OPS displays and thus requires no cabling. DS-270 provides an all-in-one signage solution with OPS displays in the market such as Advantech, Philips, NEC, and MITSUBISHI. Its rich expansion capability also allows network connectivity such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or 3G communications via mini-PCIe expansion, and supports various device connection via two USB, LAN, and HDMI.

DS-270 comes bundled with dedicated signage software that allows the customer to manage digital signage networks installed in multiple locations. With a friendly interface, users can easily design layouts by dragging and dropping, and adding video clips, still images, web pages, or tickers, as well as using calendars and timeline-based scheduling tools to determine playback order. DS-270 also provides powerful functions like McAfee for protection from unwanted applications, and simple backup and recovery via Acronis. DS-270 helps you deploy scalable signage applications that can network easily with other device reducing your total cost of ownership and time to market.