Samsung Names Competition Winner

Ridgefield Park, NJ--Samsung Techwin America's Electronic Imaging Division has named Austin, of Blissfield, MI, as the winner of the company's winter SUPERHERO Competition.Austin, a fifth grader, performed a characterization of Leonardo da Vinci.

"I would like to congratulate Austin, the runner-ups, and the hundreds of students all across the United States who participated in the winter Superhero competition," said Richard Bellomy, vice president of sales for Samsung Techwin's Electronic Imaging Division. "This competition is meant to be fun and engaging and everyone really did to a superb job. Please keep posting your videos. We will be naming the spring winner after June 17."

Any student in grades K-12 who attends school in a United States or Federal Territory is eligible to enter a digital video of 1-3 minutes in length. Students are to portray a historical character and will be judged on presentation performance, character, content accuracy, and content quality.