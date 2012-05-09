VMP ER-1-4PKIT Rack Expansion Kit

Video Mount Products will debut the new ER-1-4PKIT Expansion Kit for the ER-1 Equipment Rack at InfoComm 2012, June 13-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth N2540. The ER-1-4PKIT is now shipping with an MSRP of $124.95.
- “The ER-1-4PKIT is an easily installed expansion kit for the ER-1 rack to convert our most popular two-post rack to a four-post rack,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “VMP offers numerous solutions to help answer thermal and cable management concerns by providing easy-to-assemble, vented, functional, and compatible racks, shelves, and accessories. Designed to meet the challenges faced in tight and component-laden AV and other low voltage installations, the ER-1 with expandable ER-1-4PKIT is an example of just such a valuable tool.”
- Features of the ER-1-4PKIT Expansion Kit include:
- * Standard 10-32 threading in expansion posts
- * Includes side stabilizing bars
- * Steel construction
- * Black static resistant powder coat finish
- The ER-1 is an EIA compliant, 40-rack space, 19-inch headend equipment rack with a 400 lb. load capacity.