ADI Opens 100th Branch Location

ADI announced today it opened a new branch location in La Vista, NE that will further expand its North American footprint and the first of a new ‘express’ store layout. Opening its 100th location signifies ADI’s continued success in the security and low voltage industry, and its commitment to providing the best solutions and most convenient service to its dealers. The new ADI Express store provides more dealers with access to the products and tools they need to build complete systems.

ADI continuously conducts market analyses of its current locations, customer locations, market demographics, and travel times to ADI branches. With this data, ADI developed a strategic growth plan designed to increase its branch network and further its customer service to dealers. After successfully opening two branch locations in 2012, ADI is well equipped for the next step in its expansion plans.

The ADI Express concept was developed to reach new geographic markets, and reduce travel time between locations to better serve dealers. The new, smaller ADI store format will be about 3,500 square feet, almost half the size of most ADI branches, and will feature a sales counter, dedicated training space and a fully stocked warehouse. Similar to ADI’s larger branch locations, the ADI Express model offers product aisles and interactive end cap displays in a capacity suitable for the smaller floor plan. The smaller retail location offers the same product availability, inventory and service as ADI’s 99 other branch locations.

ADI will celebrate the new branch location with grand opening events on May 1 featuring industry leading manufacturers in the branch, daily product specials, and product information sessions. Dealers are invited to visit ADI’s newest location and will have the opportunity to participate in training events, take advantage of sales specials, enter to win exciting prizes, and receive free giveaways. The ADI Omaha Express Store will be located at 12112 Centennial Road, Suite 7, in La Vista, Nebraska (telephone: 402-597-5058, facscimile: 402-597-5029).

“After successfully opening two new branch locations less than two years ago, we are officially ready to continue our expansion efforts. Opening our 100th location and adding a new store design marks a significant milestone for ADI,” said Michael Flink, president of ADI Americas. “The shift to a smaller storefront in new geographic markets allows us to expand our reach in a financially responsible way, and we are extremely excited to open our doors at this new location. We look forward to opening several more branches over the next few years.”

With this new location, ADI operates 100 sales branches to support security and low voltage dealers across North America. In addition, ADI has a total of nine hub facilities that house an abundance of inventory to ensure local branches are fully stocked at all times. Dealers can also purchase products through ADI online at anytime for delivery or branch pick up through ADI’s redesigned website.