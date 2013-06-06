Lightware U.S.A. MX-TPS-IB and -OB Input and Output Boards

The MX-TPS-IB input board, MX-TPS-OB Output Board for the MX series routers and HDMI-TPS-TX90 and RX90 long-distance HDMI signal extenders from Lightware U.S.A., the U.S. distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering products, are now shipping.

The new products are among those to be showcased in the Lightware booth at InfoComm13, June 8-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando booth # 4180.