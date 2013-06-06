Lightware U.S.A. MX-TPS-IB and -OB Input and Output Boards

The MX-TPS-IB input board, MX-TPS-OB Output Board for the MX series routers and HDMI-TPS-TX90 and RX90 long-distance HDMI signal extenders from Lightware U.S.A., the U.S. distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering products, are now shipping.
The new products are among those to be showcased in the Lightware booth at InfoComm13, June 8-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando booth # 4180.
- The input and output boards and extenders are ideal for postproduction studios, control rooms, digital signage, multi-room video, conference rooms and collaborative telepresence - or any application requiring signal transmission over long distances.
- The MX-TPS-IB is an 8-channel twisted pair input board for Lightware's MX series Modular Matrix Routers that provides HDMI 1.4, audio, Ethernet, IR, RS-232 and remote power extension on a single Cat-5/6/7 cable up to 100 m distance. It handles resolutions up to 4K, 48-bit color depth, all HDMI audio formats and 120Hz 3D signals. The board offers bi-directional RS-232 and Ethernet transmission and features a 10/100 uplink connector for the Ethernet network connection.
- The MX-TPS-IB offers audio option connectors: digital S/PDIF or analog stereo connectors are available for advanced audio functions. Audio can be embedded or de-embedded on the input or output board of the Matrix. Advanced professional functions, such as HDCP enable/disable mode, Pixel Accurate Reclocking, Advanced EDID Management and Input Signal Frame Detector, are integrated and provide the highest level of set up and usage.
- The board is compatible with deep color, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD audio and features PCM audio sample rate conversion.
- The HDMI-TPS-TX90 and RX90 twisted pairs extend uncompressed full HD video for extreme distances (up to 180 m) over a single Cat-x cable. They handle resolutions up to 4K and UHD, 48-bit color depth, all standard audio formats and 120Hz 3D signals.
- The units offer bi-directional RS-232, IR and Ethernet pass-through all on the same Cat-5e/Cat-7 cable that carries the video signal. The extenders support full HDCP and EDID compliance and work at all standard AV resolutions. Remote powering is available through the single Cat-5e/Cat7 cable; a local power supply also can be used. All devices can be mounted on a rack shelf or used in stand-alone formats.