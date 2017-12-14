Adder to Unveil New Product at ISE 2018

The What: Adder Technology, the IP-based KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) specialist, will be unveiling its latest innovation at next year’s Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) event in Amsterdam. The existing Adder solutions on show at ISE 2018 will include the Adder CCS-PRO8 command and control switch, which allows operators to control up to eight machines across eight (or more) displays using one mouse and keyboard.

The What Else: The Adder CCS-PRO8 also features FreeFlow technology, which enables users to move from one display to the next simply by moving the mouse across a screen border. The new AdderLink XDIP will also be on display. Ideal for small to medium-sized extension and matrix installations, the solution uses existing infrastructure to provide extension and switching between different computers. The AdderLink XDIP can also be used in multiple configurations, features intelligent EDID and a local feed through port.

The Secret: Adder Technology will also be using ISE 2018 to unveil a new, yet-to-be-announced product, the details of which will be released in the build-up to the event. Attendees at ISE 2018 will be the first in the world to see the product and view live demonstrations.

The Why: John Halksworth, senior product manager at Adder Technology, says: “ISE is one of the biggest annual events on our calendar, and we’re looking forward to showing the thousands of attendees how high performance, IP-based KVM technology can bring a wide range of benefits to control rooms and working environments across different industries."



INFO: ISE 2018 will take place on 6-9 February 2018 at the RAI Amsterdam. For more information around Adder Technology’s product range, check out www.adder.com and visit the team at ISE 2018 on stand 10-P182.